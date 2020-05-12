Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff to Play Clone Wars Character (Report)

RELATED STORIES TV's Unaired Season Finales: What Would Have Happened on Riverdale, Grey's, NCIS, Superstore and More

Katee Sackhoff reportedly will bring her animated Star Wars character to life during Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Though unconfirmed by Disney+, /Film is reporting that the Battlestar Galactica alum will play Bo-Katan Kryze, the Mandalorian she previously voiced on Star Wars: Rebels and then Star Wars: Clone Wars, having filmed her scenes back in February.

If I have this right after rifling through many a Wiki — and you will surely alert me if I do not! — Bo-Katan belonged to the Death Watch, a splinter group that opposed Mandalore’s pacifist government. But when Sith Lord Darth Maul took over the group, Bo-Katan cut bait and eventually led the Mandalore resistance against Maul’s legion of Mandalorian super commandos.

It also appears that Bo-Katan has some experience with the Darksaber that was wielded by [Spoiler] at the close of The Mandalorian‘s Season 1 finale, so perhaps Sackhoff’s live-action version will fit into that extension of mythology.

Among Season 2’s other casting news, Rosario Dawson is rumored to be playing a live-action version of another Rebels/Clone Wars character, Jedi apprentice Ahsoka Tano; Temuera Morrison, who played Boba Fett’s father Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, will have a “small” undisclosed role; and comedian Bill Burr will reprise his role as mercenary Mayfield.

Semi-officially confirmed directors for Season 2 meanwhile include Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), cast member Carl Weathers and returning Season 1 directors Dave Filoni amd Rick Famuyiwa.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is set to premiere in October.

