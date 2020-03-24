The Mandalorian Adds Michael Biehn to Season 2 Cast as Bounty Hunter

RELATED STORIES The Mandalorian Taps Rosario Dawson to Play Clone Wars Fan Favorite: Report

A sci-fi favorite is joining the cast of The Mandalorian… and he knows a thing or two about aliens.

The Terminator and Aliens star Michael Biehn has signed on to play a bounty hunter in Season 2 of Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No further character details are available at this time. (Making Star Wars first reported the news.) Biehn joins fellow cast addition Rosario Dawson, who will play Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano in Season 2, slated to premiere on the streamer this fall.

Biehn established himself as a sci-fi movie icon with pivotal roles in 1984’s The Terminator (as time-traveling cyborg hunter John Reese) and 1986’s Aliens (as Marine Corporal Dwayne Hicks), and also appeared in The Abyss, Navy SEALs, Tombstone and The Rock, but this will be his most prominent screen credit in more than a decade. On the small screen, Biehn has appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Criminal Minds.