The Mandalorian Seasons 3 and 4 Will 'Really' Deliver Answers, Says Giancarlo Esposito Ahead of Season 2

Have patience, you must.

Ahead of The Mandalorian‘s awaited Season 2 premiere (Friday, Oct. 30 on Disney+), the enigmatic Moff Gideon’s portrayer recently teased the laying of much “groundwork,” followed by the delivery of big “answers” in Seasons 3 and 4. (Though rumors of the live-action Star Wars series’ unofficial Season 3 pickup began swirling in the spring, there has been nary a peep about a fourth season, presumed as it may be.)

Speaking with People.com earlier this week (on Emmy Night, to be exact), Giancarlo Esposito — who was nominated both for Guest Actor in a Drama (for Mandalorian) and Supporting Actor in a Drama (for Better Call Saul) — said that Season 2 “is very interesting because we start to find out the power of The Child…. You will also start to uncover the origins of the Darksaber that Moff Gideon has, and how that plays into previous Star Wars history connected to The Clone Wars and other shows. And you’ll start to get a real dramatic sense of the territory.” Baby Yoda's 18 Best Moments, Ranked

To recap, Gideon’s surprising possession of the Darksaber was revealed at the very close of Season 1, as he used it to “saw” himself out of his downed TIE Fighter.

Esposito then went on to talk about the third and fourth seasons, and the even bigger payoffs they are poised to bring.

“We’re living in a universe that is just huge and there’s so much to explore,” he noted, “so I think this show is going to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s gonna come in Season 3 and Season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers.”

Are you ready to learn (a bit) more about The Child, and the Darksaber’s changing-of-hands? And are you excited to hear there are at least three more seasons ahead?

