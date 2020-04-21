The Mandalorian Renewed? Season 3 Already in the Works at Disney+

The Mandalorian may be around long enough to see Baby Yoda grow into a regular old Yoda: Pre-production on Season 3 of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff is already underway, even though it hasn’t been formally renewed by the streamer.

Series creator Jon Favreau has been “writing Season 3 for a while,” sources tell our sister site Variety, and the show’s art department has been creating concepts for Season 3 “for the past few weeks.” A source confirms that “we’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3.”

Season 2, meanwhile, has already wrapped production — luckily, they managed to finish up in early March, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down virtually all film and TV productions worldwide — and is still slated to hit Disney+ this October. The sophomore season will welcome some new faces, too: Rosario Dawson is reportedly joining the cast as Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, and sci-fi vet Michael Biehn (The Terminator, Aliens) will play a bounty hunter.

Can’t wait that long for more Baby Yoda? You’re in luck: On May 4 (aka Star Wars Day), Disney+ is debuting the eight-episode docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which will offer fans an unprecedented look at the making of the series through interviews, never-before-seen footage and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

Got thoughts on the renewal? Predictions for Season 2? Drop ’em in a comment below.