The Mandalorian Set for Early Return, Disney+ Marvel Slate Starts in August

The Mandalorian will resume his mission earlier than perhaps expected.

Whereas Season 1 of Disney+’s flagship program — and TV’s first live-action Star Wars series — debuted in mid-November, Season 2 will hit your screens less than a year after that, in October, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared during a Tuesday call with industry analysts.

Iger also said that the newbie streaming service’s first Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will arrive in August, while WandaVision is on track for a December premiere. (These first two Marvel offerings were previously earmarked for “fall” and “2020.”) Baby Yoda's 18 Best Moments, Ranked

Falcon and Winter Soldier, starring MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, is set after Avengers: Endgame and finds Sam and Bucky teaming up for “a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.” WandaVision, quite differently, stars the MCU’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision and “blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” (Watch a teaser video below.)

Disney+’s third live-action Marvel series, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston (which is also set after the events of Avengers: Endgame), is set to bow in 2021.

To be sure, Disney+ has already proven quite an appetite for such fare: Iger reported during the call that after less than three months, the service has amassed 28.6 million subscribers — compared to Disney-owned Hulu’s 30.7 million and Netflix’s U.S. base of 61 million.