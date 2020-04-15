Baby Yoda's Secrets Revealed? Mandalorian Docuseries Set on Disney+

This is the way…. to learn more about The Mandalorian.

Disney+ has announced that on Star Wars Day aka May 4 (as in “May the Fourth be with you”), it will premiere Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode docuseries in which executive producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which debuted last November (and in turn launched 1,000 memes).

Unspooling in eight “chapters,” each episode will explore “a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.” Among the topics discussed will be the filmmaking process and the “artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.” Baby Yoda's 18 Best Moments, Ranked

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” Favreau said in a statement. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Following its May 4 launch, subsequent episodes will be released on Fridays.

That same day, Disney+ will say goodbye to The Clone Wars, which was recently revived for a seventh and final season. Per Disney+, the conclusion explores the events leading up to Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Watch the series finale promo below: