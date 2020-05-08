The Mandalorian: Boba Fett to Appear in Season 2, Played by Star Wars Vet

RELATED STORIES The Mandalorian: Robert Rodriguez Confirmed as a Season 2 Director

It’s time for The Mandalorian to meet the original Star Wars bounty hunter.

Boba Fett, the iconic character from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, will appear in Season 2 of the Disney+ series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He’ll be played by Temuera Morrison, who played Boba Fett’s father Jango Fett in the 2002 Star Wars prequel Attack of the Clones. (Boba Fett will only play “just a small role” in Season 2, though, the reports say.)

The Mandalorian‘s main character, played by Pedro Pascal, is a member of the same clan of masked warriors as Boba Fett. And we’ve already been prepared for a crossover: Fans were teased by a glimpse of a boot and a cape in Season 1’s fifth episode that seemed to match Boba Fett’s.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is still slated to premiere on Disney+ this October, with Rosario Dawson reportedly joining the cast as Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano and The Terminator star Michael Biehn playing another bounty hunter. Plus, Season 3 is already in the works, with sources saying last month that series creator Jon Favreau has been “writing Season 3 for a while.”

Are you excited to see Boba Fett enter The Mandalorian‘s universe? Drop your thought on the news in a comment below.