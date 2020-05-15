The Mandalorian: Timothy Olyphant Joins Season 2 Cast in Mystery Role

RELATED STORIES Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff to Play Clone Wars Character (Report)

Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff to Play Clone Wars Character (Report) The Mandalorian: Boba Fett to Appear in Season 2, Played by Star Wars Vet

Man, the wait for Season 2 of The Mandalorian just keeps getting harder, doesn’t it?

Justified veteran Timothy Olyphant is the latest big name to join the cast of the Disney+ Star Wars offshoot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No details are available yet on Olyphant’s role; Season 2, which already finished shooting before the coronavirus pandemic halted production worldwide, has been filmed “under a veil of secrecy,” per THR.

Olyphant joins a growing list of actors that have signed on for The Mandalorian‘s sophomore run, which is slated to hit Disney+ in October. Rosario Dawson will reportedly play Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff will play Bo-Katan Kryze and The Terminator star Michael Biehn will play a bounty hunter. Plus, the iconic character Boba Fett will make a Season 2 appearance, played by Attack of the Clones alum Temuera Morrison.

Best known for playing lawman Raylan Givens on FX’s Justified — a role that earned him an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2011 — Olyphant recently wrapped up a three-season run opposite Drew Barrymore on the Netflix zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet. He also made a guest appearance on the final season of NBC’s The Good Place and reprised his role as Sheriff Seth Bullock in Deadwood: The Movie.