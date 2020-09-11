Did Ninja Have Enough Energy? Why Isn't Boys CEO Pissed? Pointless 100 Death? Kris to RHOBH? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Power Book II: Ghost, American Ninja Warrior, The 100 and Julie and the Phantoms!

1 | How relieved are fans of The Walking Dead to know that, come what may, Daryl and Carol will live to see their announced spinoff? And who isn’t already counting down to the Tales of the Walking Dead standalone episode that (hasn’t been announced that) focuses on our beloved Glenn?

2 | On Power Book II: Ghost, we know The Stranger isn’t the longest book in the world, but did the canonical studies professors really expect Tariq to read it in an evening? In the week his father died?!

3 | Did American Ninja Warrior‘s Season 12 premiere sustain enough energy for you, with friends/family cheering athletes on remotely? Did newbie “Gnarly Nate” blow you away, utterly breezing through the course while just 5-foot-2? Lastly, did the season premiere’s course come off a bit repetitive, involving the similar obstacles Weight for It and Sling Shot?

4 | Are you surprised to see the dramatic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot go to Peacock and not HBO Max, which currently has the streaming rights to the original sitcom and recently commissioned a reunion special for November? And speaking of the reunion special, did you ever think in a million years that this would happen?!?

5 | À la Arrowverse, what is the black-ish universe called?

6 | Did Biography’s I Want My MTV ever inform us why OG VJs Nina Blackwood and Martha Quinn conspicuously did not participate?

7 | Transplant‘s brother-sister relationship is going to destroy us every single week, isn’t it?

8 | With Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending and Denise Richards leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will Andy Cohen pounce on the opportunity to add Kris Jenner to the RHOBH cast? Or would Heather Locklear — who allegedly thanked Brandi Glanville for exposing Richards’ duplicity this season — be a better addition to the Beverly Hills bunch?

9 | When Big Brother‘s Ian was deemed medically unfit to play in the Power of Veto competition, why wasn’t another houseguest chosen to take his place? And considering Thursday’s episode was largely devoted to Christmas’ fight with Bayleigh and Da’Vonne, did Julie Chen Moonves’ episode-ending platitude — “Let kindness be the rule for everything you say” — ring especially hollow?

10 | In addition to being The 100‘s biggest death thus far, was the loss of [Spoiler] also its most pointless? If Clarke didn’t even retrieve the sketchbook, which was her whole reason for shooting him, did the show kill off a beloved character for nothing?

11 | Did anyone notice that summertime stopgap Coroner — in addition to sharply building on lead-in The 100 — this week had a larger audience on The CW (901K) than the most recent season averages of Arrow, Supergirl and Legends, among several other in-season shows?

12 | Should the producers of Starz’s Blindspotting be concerned that their show kind of sounds like a Blindspot after-show?

13 | With Holey Moley Season 2 — sorry, Holey Moley II: The Sequel — now behind us, is it accurate to say that with all the new water hazards it basically became a mini golf-themed version of Wipeout?

14 | Which Julie and the Phantoms bop totally got stuck in your head?

15 | If you watched ABC News’ special on shark attack victim Paige Winters, were you surprised to see in the closing sequence that she apparently has a sister? A sister we don’t recall being interviewed during the special? (Granted, we tuned in 10 minutes late…)

16 | Is Late Night With Seth Meyers‘ “Amber Ruffin Shares What Trump Has Done For…” — which has thus far included breakdowns of what POTUS has done for Black America, women and the U.S. military — the best new recurring segment in late-night TV?

17 | On The Boys, why does no one in Vought’s executive suite, particularly Giancarlo Esposito’s CEO Stan Edgar, seem the least bit bothered by Stormfront’s very public scorched Earth campaign against the company?

18 | Ted Lasso is at some point going to get that clearly skilled female player from the neighborhood involved with the team, right?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!