Walking Dead Stars React to Daryl/ Carol Spinoff News: 'I've Long Been Intrigued With Them'

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead to End With Season 11

The Walking Dead to End With Season 11 Daryl and Carol-Centric Walking Dead Spinoff Ordered to Series at AMC

If anyone’s more stoked than fans about The Walking Dead’s “Caryl” spinoff, it’s Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, the actors who have brought them to life for a decade. “In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve… long been intrigued with Daryl and Carol,” McBride said in a statement, “and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound.

“Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer — the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal,” she continued. “But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits.”

Reedus’ sentiments echo those of his leading lady, the flagship series’ only other remaining original cast member. After noting that The Walking Dead had “changed my life and career,” he said that “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show — sorry, Rick. I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

Added McBride: Walking Dead showrunner — and the spinoff’s co-creator — Angela Kang “has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited” to see what she comes up with.

What about you? Are you psyched about the spinoff? Any other characters you’d like to see it include (besides Dog, of course)? Hit the comments.