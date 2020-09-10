Blindspotting, Based on Indie Film, Ordered to Series at Starz

RELATED STORIES P-Valley Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

P-Valley Renewed for Season 2 at Starz Power: Tommy-Centric Spinoff Book IV: Force Now Will Launch Ahead of Tate Sequel Series Influence at Starz

Blindspotting is coming to TV: Starz has ordered a series spinoff of the critically acclaimed indie film, with star Jasmine Cephas Jones reprising her role, the network announced on Thursday.

The half-hour dramedy, also titled Blindspotting, will center on Jones’ character Ashley, who “was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.”

Daveed Diggs (black-ish) and Rafael Casal (Bad Education) will write and executive-produce the series, with Casal serving as showrunner and playing a recurring role. Diggs and Casal co-wrote and starred in the original 2018 film as best friends Collin and Miles.

“Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz,” the network’s president of original programming Christina Davis said in a statement. “This provocative and powerful narrative couldn’t be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley’s perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with.”

Jones — the daughter of This Is Us‘ Ron Cephas Jones — is best known for playing the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the original Broadway run of Hamilton. Her TV credits include Girls, Mrs. Fletcher and Midnight, Texas; she earned an Emmy nomination this year for her work in the Quibi short-form drama #FreeRayshawn.