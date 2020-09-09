Denise Richards Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After 2 Seasons

RELATED STORIES Dorinda Medley Exits Real Housewives of New York City After 6 Seasons

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is saying goodbye to perhaps its shiniest diamond: Cast member Denise Richards is leaving the Bravo reality series after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports.

A representative for Richards confirmed to Variety that Richards will not return next season, following a season that saw her fighting with nearly all of her castmates after rumors spread of a sexual entanglement between Richards and former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. (Richards has staunchly denied the rumors.) The current Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo, with Part 2 of the (virtual) reunion airing this week.

Richards — best known as an actress from her starring roles in films like Wild Things, Starship Troopers and The World Is Not Enough — joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in 2018, making her debut in Season 9. Richards also joined the cast of the CBS daytime soap The Bold and the Beautiful last year as single mom Shauna Fulton.

She’s just the latest Real Housewives cast member to jump ship: RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump said goodbye to the franchise last year after nine seasons, and Real Housewives of New York‘s Dorinda Medley announced last month she’s leaving the show after a six-season run.