Dorinda Medley Exits Real Housewives of New York City After 6 Seasons

The cast of The Real Housewives of New York City is getting clipped. Dorinda Medley, who spent the past six seasons making it nice for viewers, is departing the Bravo reality show.

Medley made the announcement herself, posting the following message to Instagram on Tuesday: “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

She concluded, “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!”

Bethenny Frankel, who has twice departed The Real Housewives of New York City, paid tribute to Medley’s legacy on Twitter shortly after she made her announcement:

You will be missed…let the next chapter begin. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/77piegOYgQ — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 25, 2020

Though the specifics behind Medley’s departure have not yet been confirmed, The Daily Mail reports that the longtime cast member was fired. TVLine has reached out for more information.

Medley is the second member of the show’s cast to depart this year; Tinsley Mortimer announced her exit in June. The only full-time cast members remaining are Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and newcomer Leah McSweeney.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Will you miss Medley on the show? (That was a rhetorical question. Of course you’ll miss her.) Drop a comment with your favorite Medley memories below.