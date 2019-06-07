Lisa Vanderpump Exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

RELATED STORIES Project Runway Recap: Which Designers Are Going to the Season 17 Finale?

The self-appointed Queen of Beverly Hills is reportedly laying down her crown after nine seasons. Lisa Vanderpump, a staple of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since it premiered on Bravo in 2010, is officially leaving the franchise, according to our sister publication Variety.

Vanderpump has been MIA from the show in recent weeks after having yet another falling out with her fellow Housewives. Dubbed “Puppy-gate,” the latest drama involved the women suspecting that Vanderpump planted damaging stories in the press about co-star Dorit Kemsley, who had two disastrous experiences adopting through the Vanderpump Dog Center. Vanderpump went so far as to take an unprompted lie detector test to prove that she didn’t plant any stories, though it appears to be too little too late.

Additionally, Vanderpump was absent from the Season 9 reunion, which filmed earlier this week. (Skipping a reunion is arguably the gravest mistake a cast member can make. For historical context, when Adrienne Maloof opted to skip the Season 3 reunion amid conflict with her co-stars, Housewives wrangler Andy Cohen announced on-air that it would be her “final act as a Housewife.”)

It’s unclear how or if Vanderpump’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will affect her standing on Vanderpump Rules, a popular spinoff series about the staff of Vanderpump’s various West Hollywood restaurants.

TVLine has reached out to Bravo for comment. In the meantime, are you disappointed with Vanderpump’s exit? Or might this shake-up be exactly what The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills needs to remain fresh and interesting? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.