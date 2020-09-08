black-ish Spinoff old-ish in the Works With Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis

RELATED STORIES black-ish to Air Election-Themed Special Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

ABC is adding another entry to the expanding black-ish franchise: Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis are set to reprise their roles in a new spinoff titled old-ish, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which is currently in development at the Alphabet network, will be penned by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who will also serve as an executive producer. It centers on Fishburne’s Earl and Lewis’ Ruby — the parents of Anthony Anderson’s black-ish character Dre — as they give love a second chance. “When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of L.A., they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.”

Fishburne and Lewis have played Earl and Ruby on black-ish since the ABC comedy’s freshman season back in 2014. Fishburne has been recurring as Earl (aka Pops) for all six seasons, while Lewis has been a series regular since Season 2 after recurring during the first season.

If it makes it on the air, old-ish would be the third spinoff to spring from black-ish. grown-ish, starring Yara Shahidi as Dre’s daughter Zoey, is about to enter its fourth season on Freeform, and mixed-ish — a flashback to the ’80s childhood of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bow — debuted on ABC last fall and is slated to return for a second season.