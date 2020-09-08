Dramatic Fresh Prince Reboot Bel-Air Ordered for 2 Seasons at Peacock — Watch Will Smith's Announcement

RELATED STORIES The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reuniting for HBO Max Special

Will Smith‘s dramatic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot is perching at Peacock. Smith, who is attached as an executive producer, announced on Tuesday that the streaming service has ordered two seasons of Bel-Air, a drama series based on a viral 2019 parody trailer.

Peacock is describing Bel-Air as a “serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Morgan Cooper, who conceived the parody trailer, is directing, co-writing and co-executive producing alongside writer, showrunner and EP Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle). The Smiths’ Westbrook Studios and Universal Television are serving as the main studios.

“We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch,” Smith tells Cooper and Collins in the video above, which the actor posted to his YouTube channel on Tuesday. “I’ve been in this business for 30 years, and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

In other Fresh Prince news, Peacock has ordered an unscripted reunion special, which will bring most of the cast back together to reminisce and discuss the show’s legacy. The special, which is currently aiming for a Thanksgiving release, will include Smith (Will), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv No. 2), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton).

Watch Cooper's original Bel-Air parody trailer below