NBC Sets Fall (Yes, Fall!) Premiere Dates for This Is Us, #OneChicago and More — What Shows Return in 2021?

NBC, hot on the heels of CBS and ABC doing same, has released its own Fall TV premiere plan, and it includes actual, autumnal return dates for This Is Us, each and every #OneChicago, and Superstore.
Also locked in — or as “locked in” as anything can be mid-pandemic — for fall are The Voice, SVU and Blacklist; the new, socially distanced comedy Connecting; and the Jane Lynch-hosted Weakest Link.
Meanwhile, returning series that were originally eyed for fall but now will debut after Jan. 1, 2021, include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest and New Amsterdam.
Scroll down for a full rundown of NBC’s fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — plus, an always helpful reminder of what’s already been cancelled.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
10 pm TRANSPLANT (acquired Canadian series)
MONDAY, SEPT. 7
8 pm American Ninja Warrior
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10
8:20 pm Sunday Night Football season premiere
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
8:20 pm Sunday Night Football (time slot premiere)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25
10 pm Dateline
MONDAY, SEPT. 28
10 pm WEAKEST LINK
THURSDAY, OCT. 1
8:30 pm CONNECTING…
TUESDAY, OCT. 6
8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games (time slot premiere)
MONDAY, OCT. 19
8 pm The Voice (two hours)
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
8 pm The Voice (two-hour Tuesday premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 22
8 pm Superstore
TUESDAY, NOV. 10
9 pm This Is Us (two-hour season premiere)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, NOV. 12
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
FRIDAY, NOV. 13
8 pm The Blacklist
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, KENAN, LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME, Making It, Manifest, MR. MAYOR, New Amsterdam, SMALL FORTUNE, THAT’S MY JAM, TRUE STORY, Who Do You Think You Are?, YOUNG ROCK, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
A.P. Bio (picked up at Peacock), Blindspot, Bluff City Law, The Good Place (ended), The InBetween, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside and Will & Grace
