Jane Lynch-Hosted Weakest Link Reboot Ordered at NBC

Hollywood Game Night emcee Jane Lynch is adding another NBC quiz show to her workload, signing on to host and exec-produce a reboot of Weakest Link.

The network has greenlit 13 episodes of the rapid-fire game show, with production set to begin later this year. Per NBC, the new version — which arrives two decades after the original U.S. iteration launched on NBC in 2001 — “will deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format created by the BBC with a few modern twists. The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the Weakest Link remaining.”

“I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted,” said Lynch in a statement. “Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”

Lynch succeeds Anne Robinson, who headlined both the original British and U.S. versions.