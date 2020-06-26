Blindspot EP's Video-Chat Comedy Connecting Ordered to Series at NBC

RELATED STORIES Council of Dads Cancelled at NBC

Here’s hoping NBC ponied up for the good wifi package: The Peacock net has given a straight-to-series order to a comedy about friends who use video chat to keep in touch with each other, TVLine has learned.

Connecting hails from Blindspot executive producer Martin Gero and follows a group of pals who log on in order to stay close “as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times,” the series’ official logline states.

Connecting is the latest in a spate of pandemic-related TV projects: Orange Is the New Black‘s Jenji Kohan has an anthology called Social Distance upcoming at Netflix, and Freeform recently issued a series order to Love in the Time of Corona from Good Trouble co-creator Joanna Johnson.

Season 1 of Connecting will consist of eight episodes. Brendan Gall (Blindspot) will write and executive-produce the show alongside Gero. Universal Television will produce the series.

In addition to NBC’s Blindspot, Gero and Gall also worked together on The L.A. Complex. Gero’s resume also includes stints on Deception, Dark Matter, Bored to Death and various Stargate series.

Will you watch a comedy about a bunch of people remotely Connecting? Let us know what you think in the comments!