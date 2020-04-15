A.P. Bio Is Back in Session for Season 3 on Peacock — Watch the Teaser Trailer

RELATED STORIES Psych 2: Shawn and Gus Return Home in Movie Sequel Teaser Trailer

Psych 2: Shawn and Gus Return Home in Movie Sequel Teaser Trailer Saved by the Bell: Slater and Jessie Are Back at Bayside in New Revival Teaser

Alright, everybody start shutting up: A.P. Bio is officially back for another semester.

After getting the axe at NBC, the Glenn Howerton-led comedy returns for Season 3 on the new Peacock streaming service later this year. In a newly released trailer — which you can watch below — Howerton’s unapologetically rude high school teacher Jack and his signature chunky sweaters are back, and everything at Whitlock High seems to be just how we remember it. Patton Oswalt’s Principal Durbin is still hapless (the poor guy can’t even answer a phone), the overworked teachers are still happy for any distraction, and Jack is still quick with a withering insult. (Don’t make the mistake of tripping in front of him.)

Created by SNL alum Mike O’Brien, A.P. Bio started out on NBC, but was cancelled last year after two seasons. It was later resurrected, though, by Peacock, the latest entry in the emerging TV streaming wars. While some Comcast customers got a sneak peek of the Peacock subscription service this Wednesday — as execs hoped to start reaching a quarantined audience — the NBCU platform’s wider release is still scheduled for July 15.

Press PLAY below for a first look at Season 3 of A.P. Bio, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be signing up for Peacock to watch?