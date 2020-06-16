NBC Fall Schedule Banks on Returning Favorites, Stabler Spinoff Partners With SVU, Zoey's on Midseason Playlist

NBC is the latest broadcast network (following CBS, Fox and The CW) to unveil its coronavirus-delayed game plan for the 2020-21 TV season, and, like CBS, the Peacock network is taking a business-as-usual approach

♦ NBC’s pandemic-era fall slate boasts 16 returning programs, including Sunday Night Football (which kicks off with Cowboys/Rams on Sept. 13), the top-rated This Is Us and its #OneChicago trifecta. “With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall,” entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement.

♦ The one new offering for fall is the Elliot Stabler-centric Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will lead out its sire, SVU, on Thursdays. (Read how Organized Crime will reflect today’s concerns about policing.)

♦ The recently renewed Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will again be midseason fare.



MONDAY

8 pm The Voice (Get scoop on returning/leaving coaches)

10 pm Manifest

TUESDAY

8 pm The Voice

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

FRIDAY

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 pm Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 pm SNL Encores

SUNDAY

7 pm Football Night in America

8 pm Sunday Night Football

Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, KENAN, MR. MAYOR, SMALL FORTUNE, THAT’S MY JAM, TRUE STORY, YOUNG ROCK, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist



A.P. Bio (picked up at Peacock), Blindspot (final season currently airing), Bluff City Law, The Good Place (ended), The InBetween, Indebted, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside and Will & Grace