Fox Fall Schedule: Pandemic-Proof Plan Is Revealed — 9-1-1 and Other Returning Scripted Fare Pushed to 2021

With much of the TV biz on COVID-19 lockdown and the fate of many “bubble” series still TBD, Fox forged ahead with its 2020 Fall TV schedule announcement on Monday. As expected, the network’s lineup largely consists of sports franchises, reality series, animated tentpoles and postponed scripted fare. Meanwhile, the official fate of a number of potentially returning series — including The Resident, Prodigal Son and Last Man Standing — remains up in the air. (Keep tabs on our Renewal Scorecard for the latest.)

All told, Fox’s plan is pretty pandemic-proof, provided that the new NFL season kicks off as hoped and that Season 4 of The Masked Singer can be produced in time.

♦ New dramas NeXt and Filthy Rich — which were originally expected to debut this spring — will now launch in the fall.

♦ The network has acquired Season 1 (and the forthcoming Season 2) of L.A.’s Finest, the Spectrum Originals drama starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union (more on that here).

♦ The majority of Fox’s returning scripted offerings, including the 9-1-1 franchise, are being held for 2021. Similarly, Call Me Kat, a U.S. adaptation of BBC1’s Miranda starring Mayim Bialik and executive-produced by Bialik and former Big Bang co-star Jim Parsons, will also bow next year.



MONDAY

8 pm L.A.’S FINEST

9 pm NEXT

TUESDAY

8 pm Cosmos: Possible Worlds

9 pm FILTHY RICH

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Masked Singer

9 pm MasterChef Junior

THURSDAY

8 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8 pm WWE’s SmackDown Live

SATURDAY

8 pm Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

8 pm The Simpsons

8:30 pm Bless the Hearts

9 pm Bob’s Burgers

9:30 pm Family Guy

9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Duncanville, THE GREAT NORTH, Hell’s Kitchen and HOUSEBROKEN — plus any other returning series that wind up getting renewed.

Almost Family, BH90210, Deputy and Flirty Dancing