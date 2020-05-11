Fox Adds L.A's Finest, With Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union, to Fall Schedule

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1 Finale Sneak Peek: The 118 Comes to Rumer Willis' Rescue in Train Crisis

Fox has recruited Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba to help build an all-originals (or all-“originals”) schedule for the fall TV season.

As part of the schedule Fox released on Monday morning, Season 1 of L.A.’s Finest — which premiered in May 2019 on the Spectrum cable system — will lead off Monday nights for the broadcaster, which acquired the series from Sony Pictures Television. (Season 2 of L.A.’s Finest premieres June 8, on Spectrum; view Fox’s full fall schedule here.)

“From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys franchise,” L.A.’s Finest follows Syd Burnett (played by Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel and has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with new partner Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret.

As Syd and Nancy take on “the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits,” they become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

L.A’s Finest is set to air on Mondays at 8/7c, where it will lead into neXt, Fox’s (long-delayed) thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence; John Slattery (Mad Men) and Fernanda Andrade (The First) star.