Zoey's Playlist Renewed for Season 2

NBC is giving Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist fans something to sing about: The network has renewed the musical dramedy for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Across its 12-episode freshman run, Zoey’s Playlist averaged just over a 0.4 demo rating and nearly 2 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers). With Live+7 DVR playback factored in, those tallies swelled to 0.7 and 3.1 million. With its May 3 season finale, Zoey’s Playlist equaled its largest audience since March 1 and matched its best rating since Feb. 23.

TVLine Dream Emmy Nominee Jane Levy (Suburgatory) stars as the titular heroine, who develops the ability hear people’s inner thoughts (or “heart songs,” as she puts it) through musical numbers. Skylar Astin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the Pitch Perfect movies) plays Zoey’s BFF Max, whom she works with at the tech company SPRQ Point. Max, of course, has feelings for his pal, who has also has a strong bond with SPRQ Point’s marketing guru Simon (Luke Cage‘s John Clarence Stewart).

Rounding out the stacked ensemble are Peter Gallagher (The O.C.) as Zoey’s father, Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth) as Zoey’s mother, Alex Newell (The Glee Project) as Zoey’s friend/neighbor and Lauren Graham (Parenthood, Gilmore Girls) as Zoey’s boss. Andrew Leeds (Bones) and Alice Lee (Take Two) recur as Zoey’s brother and sister-in-law, respectively.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist wrapped its freshman season on May 3 with an emotional finale that included a seven-minute musical oner. In a post mortem Q&A, showrunner Austin Winsberg broke down the making of the performance and teased what the future holds for Zoey’s relationships with both Max and Simon.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup. Are you excited to hear even more of Zoey’s playlist? Hit the comments with your hopes for Season 2!