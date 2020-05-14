The CW Delays New Season Until 2021: Superman & Lois to Follow Flash, Walker Fills Winchester Void, Supergirl Delayed

TV’s most Unconventional. Upfront. Week. Ever. continued on Thursday with the release of The CW’s heavily asterisked schedule for the 2020-21 TV season.

♦ The CW is postponing the official launch of its new season until January 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a call with reporters on Thursday, however, network boss Mark Pedowitz said there is no exact timetable for the resumption of production, acknowledging, “Certainty is a hard thing to [have] in this world.”

♦ A mix of newly acquired programming (Swamp Thing, Tell Me a Story, Coroner, Dead Pixels), delayed scripted series (Pandora, The Outpost), reality programs (Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion, Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and the anticipated seven final episodes of Supernatural (more on that here) will fill the gaping fall void.

♦ When The CW launches its official slate in January 2021, the network’s buzziest new series, Superman & Lois, will air Tuesdays-at-9 pm following The Flash.

♦ Jared Padelicki’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot — titled Walker — will fill the traditional Supernatural perch on Thursdays-at-8 pm.

♦ As a result of leading lady Melissa Benoist’s real-life pregnancy, Supergirl will be pushed to midseason (aka probably late spring/summer). Charmed, which had been bumped to Fridays for Season 2, will return to Sunday night, occupying Supergirl’s 9 pm slot.

♦ Katy Keene‘s renewal status remains up in the air; a decision is expected in June. “We would like to see the show perform a little better [ratings-wise],” said Pedowitz. “But we have no problems creatively with it.” (Keep tabs on TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard for the latest.)

MONDAY

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

TUESDAY

8 pm Swamp Thing

9 pm Tell Me a Story

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories

8:30 pm Dead Pixels

9 pm Coroner

THURSDAY

8 pm Supernatural (Final episodes)

9 pm The Outpost

FRIDAY

8 pm WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

SUNDAY

8 pm Masters of Illusion

9 pm Pandora

MONDAY

8 pm All American

9 pm Black Lightning

TUESDAY

8 pm The Flash

9 pm SUPERMAN & LOIS

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Riverdale

9 pm Nancy Drew

THURSDAY

8 pm WALKER

9 pm Legacies

FRIDAY

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (new night)

9 pm Whose Line Is it Anyway? (new time slot)

SUNDAY

8 pm Batwoman

9 pm Charmed (new time slot)



DC’s Legends of Tomorrow; Dynasty, In the Dark, KUNG FU, THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH, Roswell, New Mexico and Supergirl



The 100 and Arrow