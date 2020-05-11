The CW Acquires Swamp Thing, Serinda Swan's Coroner and Two Other Series

RELATED STORIES Tell Me a Story Cancelled; CW Acquires Both Seasons of CBS All Access Drama

Swamp Thing has found himself a new swimming hole, over on The CW.

The home of the Arrowverse announced on Monday that it has acquired the DC Universe streaming service’s one-and-done Swamp Thing comic book adaptation, which wrapped its 10-episode run back in August.

Additionally, The CW has acquired both seasons of CBS All Access’ freshly cancelled Tell Me a Story anthology (as first reported here), two seasons the CBC drama Coroner, and the six-episode first season of the UK comedy Dead Pixels. The two latter shows will be making their Stateside debut via The CW.

No timetable for CW premiere dates was announced.

The CW’s moves come as broadcast-TV networks scrambles to stock their shelves with already produced content from other outlets, seeing as production remains shut down by the pandemic. (For example, Fox’s just-released fall schedule has an hour filled by the first season of L.A.’s Finest, which first aired as a Spectrum Original.)

Cancelled not long at all after its DC Universe debut, Swamp Thing follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Gotham‘s Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. The cast also includes Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Henderson Wade, Derek Mears, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Jennifer Beals and Will Patton.

Tell Me a Story, whose first season was written and executive-produced by The Vampire Diaries‘ Kevin Williamson, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller.

Coroner stars Smallville alum Serinda Swan as Dr. Jenny Cooper, a recently widowed, newly appointed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto.

Lastly, the half-hour Dead Pixels follows Meg (Raised by Wolves‘ Alexa Davies), Nicky (Skins‘ Will Merrick) and Usman (C.B. Strike‘s Sargon Yelda), who are obsessed with the online fantasy game Kingdom Scrolls, splitting the narrative between the characters’ tragicomic real lives and their computer-animated misadventures.

