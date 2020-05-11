Tell Me a Story Cancelled; CW Acquires Both Seasons of CBS All Access Drama

Kevin Williamson won’t be spinning a third season of Tell Me a Story on CBS All Access. The streamer has canceled the fairytale-themed anthology thriller after just two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

But there’s a twist (of sorts) to this story: The CW has acquired both seasons, our sister site Deadline reports, and they may be used to fill gaps left in the network’s fall schedule due to Hollywood’s coronavirus shutdown. The show’s first two seasons will remain available to stream on CBS All Access.

Tell Me a Story‘s first season wove together elements of The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel, while Season 2 borrowed from classic tales like Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. According to Williamson, a potential third season would have thrown Snow White the Seven Dwarfs, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel into the mix.

The series’ cast included Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries), James Wolk (Zoo), Billy Magnussen (Get Shorty), Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids), Danielle Campbell (The Originals), Sam Jaeger (Parenthood), Michael Raymond-James (True Blood), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) and Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City).

TVLine’s TV Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Tell Me a Story’s cancellation. Are you disappointed that we won’t be getting a third chapter? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.