Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Announces Pregnancy — Will It Affect Season 6?

RELATED STORIES Was Supergirl's Wig Not So Super? Was The Walking Dead Too Damn Dark? Is MacGyver Now Scorpion? And More Qs

Was Supergirl's Wig Not So Super? Was The Walking Dead Too Damn Dark? Is MacGyver Now Scorpion? And More Qs Supergirl's Chris Wood Lands Lead Role in ABC's thirtysomething Sequel

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist delivered some super news of her own on Wednesday: She is expecting her first child with husband Chris Wood.

The couple — who also worked together on Supergirl during Wood’s stint as Mon-El — made the announcement with a cheerful Instagram photo. “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” Benoist wrote. “@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

It’s not yet clear if Benoist’s pregnancy will affect production on Supergirl‘s current fifth season, which will conclude in the spring, or the previously announced Season 6. TVLine has reached out to The CW and Warner Bros. Television for comment.

Benoist and Wood have been married since September 2019. Though Wood is no longer a regular cast member on Supergirl, he did recently return as Mon-El for the show’s 100th episode. Next up, he’ll star in ABC’s thirtysomething sequel, which has received a pilot order.