Supergirl's Chris Wood Lands Lead Role in ABC's thirtysomething Sequel

ABC has added a new member to the Steadman family: Supergirl alum Chris Wood, who has nabbed a leading role in the network’s thirtysomething sequel.

Titled thirtysomething(else), the potential series — which scored a pilot order in January — will follow the grown-up children of the original thirtysomething characters. “Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?” the logline asks.

According to our sister site Deadline, Wood will play Leo Steadman, the adult son of Ken Olin’s Michael and Mel Harris’ Hope (and brother of Janey, the couple’s first child). Determined to become a “big deal” like his father, the good-looking and charming Leo skips steps along the way, causing his talent and big ideas to be “tripped up by his lack of focus and follow-through.”

thirtysomething creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick will co-write the follow-up pilot, with Zwick set to direct. The show also plans to welcome back original stars Olin, Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig, who will appear in supporting roles.

Aside from his work as Supergirl‘s Mon-El, Wood has become something of a CW staple, appearing on shows such as The Vampire Diaries, Containment and The Carrie Diaries. How do you feel about his casting?