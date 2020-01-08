thirtysomething Sequel Lands at ABC, Eyed for Possible Fall Premiere

RELATED STORIES Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Revival: Jimmy Kimmel to Host Celeb Edition

This news is really something else. ABC has given a pilot order to thirtysomething(else), a sequel to the iconic ’80s TV drama thirtysomething, the network announced Wednesday. Though plans are still coming together, ABC is aiming for a fall premiere.

Per ABC, “the show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast reprised by Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston). Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?”

The original thirtysomething earned 13 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run (1987–1991), including the coveted Outstanding Drama Series honor. Wettig, Busfield and Melanie Mayron also received Emmys for their individual performances.

Showrunners and creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick are returning to shepherd the new series, which is being produced by ABC Studios. Zwick will also serve as director.

Your thoughts on ABC’s thirtysomething followup, now that it’s official? Drop ’em in a comment below.