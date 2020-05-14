Supernatural Slated to Return in Fall With Delayed Final 7 Episodes

RELATED STORIES The CW Delays New Season Until 2021: Superman & Lois to Follow Flash, Walker Fills Winchester Void, Supergirl Delayed

Sam and Dean Winchester’s final curtain call has been scheduled.

In announcing its dramatically altered 2020-21 game plan on Tuesday, The CW confirmed that the delayed final seven episodes of Supernatural will air in fall, ahead of the January 2021 launch of Jared Padalecki‘s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

“We already have five episodes in the can of Supernatural,” CW prez Mark Pedowitz told reporters Thursday in a conference call. “Jared and Jensen [Ackles] will go back as soon as they’re able to to finish up the last two episodes, and then [Jared] will go off to work on Walker.”

Regarding a specific timetable re: shooting the final two Supernatural episodes, Pedowitz hedged, “We hope that they will be able to start shooting sometime in late summer or fall. And if not, we will then become flexible and rearrange our scheduling.”

Supernatural‘s farewell run was brought to an early halt in March by the global coronavirus outbreak, with filming completed on 18 of the final 20 episodes at the time. However, the closure of the visual effects and sound departments meant that the already-shot installments could not be finished. As a result, Episode 13 was the last one to air on March 23.

“Everybody wants to end 15 years the right way,” Pedowitz added. “So it is important that these two episodes be done the way that they had hoped to [shoot them]. And we’ll just wait it out. We are very much attached to this.”

Meanwhile, the forthcoming Walker received a straight-to-series order in January, will go into production after Supernatural wraps shooting. The series will then take over Supernatural‘s traditional Thursday-at-8 pm slot in January. In Walker, Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.”