Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Ordered to Series at The CW

Chuck Norris walked so Jared Padalecki could… also walk. The CW has officially ordered Walker — a reimagining of the iconic Walker, Texas Ranger — to series, with Supernatural‘s Padalecki filling Norris’ legendary boots.

Padalecki stars as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

Walker, which will still film its first episode this spring, ahead of the May Upfronts, is written by Anna Fricke (Valor), who will executive-produce alongside Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon), Lindsay Liberatore (LAX) and Padalecki. Walker is a CBS Television Studios production, in association with Rideback.

The original Walker, Texas Ranger aired for eight seasons on CBS from 1993 to 2001. Norris later revisited the character in a 2005 made-for-TV movie titled Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire.

Padalecki has spent the last 15 seasons playing Sam Winchester on Supernatural, which will air its final episode this spring. Prior to battling monsters across the United States (and realms beyond), Padalecki spent five seasons romancing Rory Gilmore — and the viewers, by extension — as Gilmore Girls‘ Dean Forester.

The CW on Tuesday also ordered Superman & Lois to series. The latest addition to the Arrowverse finds Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising the roles of Clark Kent (aka Superman) and Lois Lane, respectively.

