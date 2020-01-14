Superman & Lois Ordered to Series at The CW, as Arrow Nears Its End

As Arrow nears its end, the Arrowverse will at the very least hold steady at six programs, now that Superman & Lois has been officially ordered to series at The CW.

The CW announced on Tuesday that the Supergirl offshoot, headlined by Arrowverse vets Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, has been ordered to series for the 2020-21 TV season. As such, it will join the network’s superhero slate alongside the already renewed The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and recently inducted Black Lightning.

Still to be determined: Will the backdoor Arrow spinoff pilot episode, “Green Arrow and the Canaries” (airing Tuesday, Jan. 21), also be ordered to series…? Stay tuned! 'Green Arrow and the Canaries' Spinoff Photos

Superman & Lois — which will still film its first episode this spring, ahead of the May Upfronts — follows “the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist” as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the pilot will be written and executive-produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash), Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns will also serve as EPs on the project from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Hoechlin originated the role of the Arrowverse’s Superman/Clark Kent in Supergirl‘s Season 2 premiere, while Tulloch, who made her debut as Lois in 2018’s “Elseworlds” crossover. Both are currently guest-starring in this TV season’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which resumes/concludes Tuesday night.

The CW has also ordered to series Walker, its reimagining of the long-running Walker, Texas Ranger, starring Supernatural vet Jared Padalecki; get details here.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.