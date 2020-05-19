CBS Fall Schedule Banks on 20 Returning Favorites; Clarice and S.W.A.T. on Hold for Midseason

CBS is the latest broadcast network (following Fox and The CW) to unveil its coronavirus-delayed game plan for the 2020-21 TV season, and it appears the Eye network is taking a business-as-usual approach
♦ Although CBS is not saying when exactly its new season will launch, the mere fact that its very stable new schedule is being billed as a “fall” lineup suggests execs have a somewhat optimistic timetable in mind for restarting production.
♦ The long-delayed new season of The Amazing Race will follow Survivor on Wednesdays, bumping S.W.A.T. to midseason.
♦ Chuck Lorre’s new sitcom B Positive has scored Thursday’s post-Young Sheldon perch, sending The Unicorn to 9:30.
♦ The Queen Latifah-headlined Equalizer reboot will follow 60 Minutes on Sundays, replacing the cancelled God Friended Me.
♦ New Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice is being held for midseason.
MONDAY
8 pm The Neighborhood
8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola
9 pm All Rise
10 pm Bull
TUESDAY
8 pm NCIS
9 pm FBI
10 pm FBI: Most Wanted
WEDNESDAY
8 pm Survivor
9 pm The Amazing Race
10 pm SEAL Team
THURSDAY
8 pm Young Sheldon
8:30 pm B POSITIVE (WATCH TEASER BELOW)
9 pm Mom
9:30 pm The Unicorn
10 pm Evil
FRIDAY
8 pm MacGyver
9 pm Magnum P.I.
10 pm Blue Bloods
SATURDAY
8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)
9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)
10 pm 48 Hours
SUNDAY
7 pm 60 Minutes
8 pm THE EQUALIZER
9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles
10 pm: NCIS: New Orleans
CLARICE, S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss
Broke, Carol’s Second Act, God Friended Me, Man With a Plan and Tommy