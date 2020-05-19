CBS Fall Schedule Banks on 20 Returning Favorites; Clarice and S.W.A.T. on Hold for Midseason

CBS is the latest broadcast network (following Fox and The CW) to unveil its coronavirus-delayed game plan for the 2020-21 TV season, and it appears the Eye network is taking a business-as-usual approach

♦ Although CBS is not saying when exactly its new season will launch, the mere fact that its very stable new schedule is being billed as a “fall” lineup suggests execs have a somewhat optimistic timetable in mind for restarting production.

♦ The long-delayed new season of The Amazing Race will follow Survivor on Wednesdays, bumping S.W.A.T. to midseason.

♦ Chuck Lorre’s new sitcom B Positive has scored Thursday’s post-Young Sheldon perch, sending The Unicorn to 9:30.

♦ The Queen Latifah-headlined Equalizer reboot will follow 60 Minutes on Sundays, replacing the cancelled God Friended Me.

♦ New Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice is being held for midseason.



MONDAY

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm All Rise

10 pm Bull

TUESDAY

8 pm NCIS

9 pm FBI

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9 pm The Amazing Race

10 pm SEAL Team

THURSDAY

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm B POSITIVE (WATCH TEASER BELOW)

9 pm Mom

9:30 pm The Unicorn

10 pm Evil

FRIDAY

8 pm MacGyver

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm THE EQUALIZER

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm: NCIS: New Orleans

CLARICE, S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss



Broke, Carol’s Second Act, God Friended Me, Man With a Plan and Tommy