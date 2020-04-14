God Friended Me Cancelled at CBS, 2-Hour Series Finale Set for April 26

CBS is unfriending the Almighty: The Eye network has cancelled God Friended Me after two seasons. A two-hour series finale will air Sunday, April 26 at 8/7c.

In a joint statement sent to TVLine, CBS and Warner Bros. Television said, “We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons. We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion’ in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

Averaging under a 0.7 demo rating and 6.2 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers, through April 12), God Friended Me is down 27 and 20 percent from its freshman run. And among the 18 dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks eighth in the demo and No. 10 in total audience. But perhaps most problematic, it enjoys the smallest gain via Live+7 DVR playback — just 23 percent — of any scripted CBS program. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard .

The series starred Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles Finer, a possible prophet of the Lord… or of just a tech whiz, depending on who/what’s really behind the God account that prompts Miles to help others via online friend suggestions. Miles is aided in his quest by his best friend Rakesh (played by Suraj Sharma) and his on-and-off journalist girlfriend Cara (Violett Beane). The cast also included Javicia Leslie as Miles’ sister Ali, Joe Morton as his father Reverend Arthur Finer and Erica Gimpel as Arthur’s wife Trish.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the cancellation. Were you hoping for a third season of God Friended Me? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the news.