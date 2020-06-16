The Voice: Gwen Stefani Returning for Season 19 — Which Coach Is Leaving?

RELATED STORIES NBC Fall Schedule Banks on Returning Favorites, Stabler Spinoff Partners With 'SVU,' 'Zoey's' on Midseason Playlist

The Voice‘s game of musical chairs continues, with former coach Gwen Stefani set to fill in for Nick Jonas during Season 19. She will be joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton during the upcoming cycle, which is currently on track to premiere this fall.

Stefani’s return was confirmed on Wednesday when the Peacock network unveiled its fall schedule, which also includes fellow returning series The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Superstore, This Is Us and the entire #OneChicago slate, as well as Law & Order: SVU and the Christopher Meloni-fronted, Stabler-centric spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The No Doubt frontwoman first joined the NBC singing competition as a full-time coach in Season 7, then returned for Seasons 9, 12 and 17. She also served as a part-time advisor to Pharrell Williams and Shelton during Seasons 8 and 10, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jonas was recruited to fill Stefani’s seat in Season 18 when she departed the show for a Las Vegas residency. His first (and, for now, only) season proved to be an irregular one, with the series forced to complete its spring cycle virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. His finalist, Thunderstorm Artis, ultimately placed third, while Team Blake scored yet another win with artist Todd Tilghman.

Are you looking forward to Stefani’s Voice return? Or would you have preferred another former coach’s return?