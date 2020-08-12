Transplant: NBC Sets Premiere Date for Canadian Medical Drama

RELATED STORIES NBC Fall Schedule Banks on Returning Favorites, Stabler Spinoff Partners With SVU, Zoey's on Midseason Playlist

NBC has sewn up a premiere date for newly-acquired Canadian medical drama Transplant. The series’ inaugural 13-episode season will make its stateside debut on Tuesday, Sept. 1, immediately following America’s Got Talent.

Transplant centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (played by Quantico‘s Hamza Haq), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister. “Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine,” reads the official show description.

The ensemble also includes Laurence Leboeuf (19-2), John Hannah (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (Mary Kills People) and Ayisha Issa (12 Monkeys).

NBC acquired Transplant in May when it became clear that the coronavirus pandemic would delay broadcast TV’s traditional fall launch.