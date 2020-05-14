Transplant: NBC Acquires Season 1 of Canadian Medical Drama

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent, World of Dance Get May Return Dates on NBC

NBC is adding a third medical drama to its roster with the acquisition of Canadian series Transplant.

The network, which is currently home to both Chicago Med and New Amsterdam, announced on Thursday that it will air Season 1 of the CTV original, which premiered in February and is currently 11 episodes into its 13-episode run. NBC has not yet announced a Stateside premiere date.

Transplant centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (played by Hamza Haq, Quantico), “a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira,” per the official logline. “Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.”

Rounding out the cast are Laurence Leboeuf (19-2), John Hannah (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (Mary Kills People) and Ayisha Issa (12 Monkeys).

NBC becomes the third major broadcaster to acquire already produced content from other outlets, as production on its in-house slate remains shut down by the pandemic. Earlier this week, Fox announced that Season 1 of L.A.’s Finest — which premiered in May 2019 as a Spectrum Original — will lead off Monday nights this fall. Meanwhile, The CW’s fall lineup includes DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, CBS All Access’ Tell Me a Story, CBC’s Coroner and E4’s Dead Pixels.

