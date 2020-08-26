CBS Fall Schedule: Star Trek Discovery, One Day at a Time to Buy Time Until Returning Shows Arrive in November

CBS has unveiled a rejiggered plan for the clearly unpredictable Fall TV season, in which Star Trek: Discovery and other acquired series buy time until NCIS, Young Sheldon et al are ready with new episodes.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “[W]e hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

In addition to beaming Discovery‘s freshman voyage onto its Thursday lineup, CBS will use Season 4 of the acclaimed Netflix-turned-Pop TV sitcom One Day at a Time to occupy some Monday real estate. Similarly, Manhunt: Deadly Games — Spectrum’s true crime anthology starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston and Carla Gugino, and chronicling the aftermath of the terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta — will close out Mondays starting Sept. 21.

Scroll down for a full rundown of CBS’ fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for November and then midseason — plus, an always helpful reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9

10 pm 48 HOURS: SUSPICION (special Wednesday edition)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

9 pm Love Island: More to Love (weekly recap with never-before-seen footage)

10 pm 48 Hours Season 34 premiere 2020 Fall TV Preview: Guide to All the New Comedies and Dramas

SUNDAY, SEPT. 20

7:30 pm 60 Minutes Season 53 premiere

8:30 pm Big Brother

9:30 pm Love Island

MONDAY, SEPT. 21

10 pm MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES (acquired Spectrum series)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24

10 pm Star Trek: Discovery Season 1

FRIDAY, SEPT, 25

8 pm The Greatest #AtHome Videos (new episodes)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm Love Island Season 2 finale

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

9 pm Undercover Boss Season 10 premiere

MONDAY, OCT. 12, 19 and 26

9 pm One Day at a Time Season 4 (two episodes/week)

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

10 pm THE FBI DECLASSIFIED (CBS News series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

9 pm The Amazing Race Season 32 premiere

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

8 pm The Amazing Race (regular time slot premiere)

9 pm Big Brother Season 22 finale

All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, B POSITIVE, Bull, THE EQUALIZER, Evil, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, The Unicorn and Young Sheldon

CLARICE, Survivor

Broke, Carol’s Second Act, God Friended Me, Man With a Plan and Tommy

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.