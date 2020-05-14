Psych 2 to Premiere in July, Among First Wave of Peacock Streaming Originals

Peacock on Thursday unveiled its inaugural slate of originals, which includes the anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Psych: The Movie.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will premiere on Wednesday, July 15 — aka Peacock’s national launch day. In the sequel, “Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is ambushed on the job and left for dead.” Then, in a “vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic.” (Watch a teaser trailer here.)

Among the service’s other launch-day offerings:

* Brave New World, a series adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel, starring Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as John the Savage.

* The Capture, a UK conspiracy thriller exploring pressing questions about surveillance and misinformation following the arrest of a former soldier (played by Fantastic Beasts‘ Callum Turner).

* Intelligence, a workplace comedy set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters, starring Friends vet David Schwimmer.

* Sports-themed docs In Deep With Ryan Lochte (which chronicles the Olympian’s last chance to make Team USA following the 2016 Rio Olympics scandal) and Lost Speedways (a docuseries that explores great racing cathedrals of the past, created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.)

* Children’s programs Cleopatra in Space, Curious George and Where’s Waldo?

Peacock Premium customers can stream all first season episodes of Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways upon launch.

Additional originals that do not yet have premiere dates include Angelyne (starring Emmy Rossum; watch teaser), A.P. Bio Season 3 (watch teaser), the Battlestar Galactica reboot (get scoop), Punky Brewster (watch teaser) and Saved by the Bell (watch teaser).

The service will also feature a robust selection of library content, housing all episodes of 30 Rock, Battlestar Galactica, Cheers, Downton Abbey, Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, George Lopez, Heroes, House, The King of Queens, Law & Order: SVU, Monk, The Office (in 2021), Parenthood, Parks and Recreation, Psych, Saturday Night Live, Two and a Half Men and Yellowstone. Peacock: Guide to Upcoming Shows

Peacock is already available to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers following a soft launch on April 15. Upon its national debut in July, the NBCUniversal streaming service will offer a free, ad-supported tier, as well as options for ad-free service. Peacock Free and Peacock Premium (the latter of which costs $4.99 a month for non-bundled Comcast and Cox subscribers) both will come with ads, but premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month. (Any customer can also purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.)

Will you be signing up for Peacock to watch Psych 2 (or any of the service’s other originals available at launch)?