TVLine Items: BSG Reboot Finds Its Captain, Double the Morgans and More

Peacock’s forthcoming Battlestar Galactica reboot will take flight with Michael Lesslie (The Little Drummer Girl) as its creator, writer and executive producer, our sister site Deadline reports.

The upcoming streaming service first announced the project last September, with Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s Mr. Robot and an EP on Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming, on board as an exec producer.

“I am beyond excited to be taking on this iconic and inspirational show,” Lesslie said in a statement. “As a lifelong devotee, I know that the possibilities of Battlestar Galactica‘s world are infinite and that each iteration has raised the bar for epic and intelligent sci-fi storytelling. The teams at Esmail Corp, UCP and Peacock are second to none, and I already know that we are going to honor Glen A. Larson and Ronald D. Moore’s landmark series and break new boundaries with our own vision. It’s a dream come true — one I just can’t wait to share with fans, new and old alike. So say we all.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* AMC has ordered four additional episodes of Friday Night In With The Morgans, its recently launched video chat-based series hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) from their farm in upstate New York. This Friday’s guests include Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie Rudd; Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos; and John Traver, the manager of a local candy store.

* Netflix will release Too Hot to Handle — Extra Hot: The Reunion, an aftershow/virtual reunion hosted by narrator Desiree Burch, this Friday, May 8.

* The Price Is Right at Night, featuring RuPaul as a contestant, will air Monday, May 11 at 8/7c on CBS.

* CBS All Access’ Twilight Zone anthology has cast the following actors for Season 2 (premiering this summer): Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins and Damon Wayans Jr.

* CBS’ The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos (fka #HomeVideos: A Global Phenomenon) will air Friday, May 15 at 8 pm, hosted by The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer.

* Netflix has released a full trailer for its Michelle Obama documentary Becoming, debuting this Wednesday, May 6:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?