Battlestar Galactica Reboot, From Creator of Mr. Robot, in the Works at NBC's Peacock Streaming Service

A reboot of the acclaimed Battlestar Galactica space saga is among the announced offerings of NBC Universal’s upcoming streaming service, which has been named Peacock.

Sam Esmail, the creator of USA Network’s Mr. Robot and an executive producer on HBO’s Homecoming, is behind the reboot, it was announced on Tuesday morning. No other details were made available.

Other, previously announced drama series on tap for Peacock include Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast and starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater; Brave New World, based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley and starring Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Demi Moore; Angelyne, a limited series from Shameless’ Emmy Rossum; and One of Us Is Lying, based on the New York Times best-selling young adult mystery-thriller.

On the comedy front, Peacock has in the pipeline a revival of Saved by the Bell, featuring original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley; Punky Brewster, starring Soleil Moon Frye as a grown-up version of her former character; a new season of the previously cancelled A.P. Bio; Rutherford Falls, co-created by Mike Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas, and starring Helms; and Straight Talk, from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith.

And as far as library content, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Bates Motel, the original Battlestar Galactica series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everyone Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, King of Queens, Married… With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, Saturday Night Live, Superstore, The Real Housewives and Will & Grace.