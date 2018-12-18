Queer as Folk Reboot in the Works at Bravo From Original Series' Creator

Bravo is aiming to introduce a new generation of viewers to Queer as Folk. Russell T. Davies, who created the original British series upon which Showtime’s popular adaptation was based, is executive-producing a reboot of the iconic drama for Bravo, TVLine’s sister publication Variety reports.

Described as a “modern take on the original British series that centers on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy,” Bravo’s new Queer as Folk will center around new characters in a unique setting.

Stephen Dunn is in board to write the reboot, executive-producing alongside Nicola Shindler (Red Productions) and Lee Eisenberg (Quantity Entertainment) and Digital Rights Group. It will be produced by Universal Cable Productions.

Though Davies’ original Queer as Folk — whose cast included Sons of Anarchy‘s Charlie Hunnam and Game of Thrones‘ Aiden Gillan — only ran for 10 episodes (1999–2000), its stateside adaptation enjoyed a healthy five-season run on Showtime (2000–2005). That version starred Gale Harold, Hal Sparks, Randy Harrison, Peter Paige and Scott Lowell as a group of gay men living in Pittsburgh, Penn. The cast also included TV legend Sharon Gless as Harold’s character’s mother.

