Saved by the Bell Revival Coming to NBCUniversal Streaming Service — Which Original Stars Will Be Back?

There will be no “Time out!” called on TV’s nostalgia craze anytime soon: Saved by the Bell is getting revived at NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service.

Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez will be back for the new episodes, which will hail from Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock, The Mindy Project). Further details about the revival’s plot have yet to be announced.

Saved by the Bell originally aired on NBC from 1989 to 1993, centering on a group of friends as they navigated life at Bayside High School. The cast included Berkley (as Jessie Spano), Lopez (as A.C Slater), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (as Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (as Kelly Kapowski), Lark Voorhies (as Lisa Turtle), Dustin Diamond (as Screech) and Dennis Haskins (as principal Mr. Belding).

The show spawned two spinoffs (Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class) as well as two TV movies. Streaming Services Guide: Prices, Content and More

Saved by the Bell‘s return will be part of a substantial library at NBCUniversal’s streamer — officially named Peacock — along with a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and the previously announced Punky Brewster revival, in which Soleil Moon Frye will reprise her iconic title role.

Also in the pipeline: a third season of the once-cancelled NBC sitcom A.P. Bio, a Demi Moore-led adaptation of the novel Brave New World and the second Psych movie, to name a few. NBCU also confirmed that Peacock will have exclusive streaming rights to The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Peacock will launch in April 2020, though a price has not yet been announced.