Demi Moore Joins Brave New World Cast as Alden Ehrenreich's Mother

USA Network’s Brave New World keeps getting bigger: Demi Moore has joined the cast of the upcoming adaptation of the classic Aldous Huxley sci-fi novel in a recurring role, TVLine has learned.

Brave New World, first published in 1932, is set in a futuristic utopian society “that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself,” per the official synopsis. Moore will play Linda, the “brash, hard-living” mother of John the Savage (played by Solo star Alden Ehrenreich), a subversive outsider who threatens to disrupt the stability of this perfect society.

The new adaptation, originally developed by Syfy, scored a straight-to-series order from USA back in February. David Wiener (Homecoming) will serve as showrunner.

Best known for her starring roles in movies like Ghost, A Few Good Men and Indecent Proposal, Moore joined the cast of Fox’s Empire at the end of Season 3 as Lucious’ nurse Claudia, appearing in a total of seven episodes.

Moore joins a growing supporting cast on Brave New World: Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) co-star as New London citizens Lenina Crowne and Bernard Marx. Plus, earlier this week, Kylie Bunbury (Pitch), Joseph Morgan (The Originals) and Hannah John-Kamen (Killjoys) signed on as series regulars.