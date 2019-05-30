Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay to Star In USA's Brave New World Series

Lady Sybil will soon embark upon a Brave New World.

Downton Abbey vet Jessica Brown Findlay has been cast in USA Network’s series adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel, TVLine has learned.

Brave New World, first published in 1932, is set in a futuristic utopian society “that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself,” according to the official logline. Findlay will assume the role of Lenina Crowne, a Beta Plus Hatchery worker who begins to “question her position with the strict social strata of the New World.” She joins previously announced cast members Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Harry Lloyd (aka Game of Thrones‘ Viserys Targaryen).

In the Aldous Huxley epic, Findlay’s Lenina and Lloyd’s Bernard Marx are citizens of New London, who “have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex.” Together, they set off on a vacation to the Savage Lands, “where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion.” They are ultimately rescued by Ehrenreich’s John the Savage, who “escapes with them back to New London” and “threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony.”

Findlay currently stars in the Hulu period piece Harlots, which returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, July 10. Additional TV credits include Black Mirror, Jamaica Inn and The Outcast.

