Solo's Alden Ehrenreich to Headline Brave New World Adaptation Eyed for NBCUniversal's Streaming Service

He’s moving from a galaxy far, far away to a Brave New World: Alden Ehrenreich, who played a young Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, will star in a new series adaptation of the classic Aldous Huxley sci-fi novel, according to our sister site Deadline.

The adaptation, which was originally developed by Syfy and scored a straight-to-series order from USA Network in February, is now expected to move to NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service, which is slated to launch in 2020.

Brave New World, first published in 1932, is set in a futuristic utopian society “that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself,” per the official synopsis. Ehrenreich will star as John the Savage, a subversive outsider who threatens to disrupt the stability of this perfect society.

Ehrenreich landed the role of a lifetime last year, taking over the iconic role of Han Solo from Harrison Ford in the big-screen spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story. Prior to that, he had notable roles in the Coen brothers’ Hail, Caesar and Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine. As for TV, he has made appearances on Supernatural and CSI, but this will be his first role as a series regular.