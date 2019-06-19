Brave New World Casts Kylie Bunbury, Joseph Morgan, Hannah John-Kamen

RELATED STORIES The Sinner: Matt Bomer Set as Season 3 Headliner

Brave New World‘s population continues to rise. USA Network’s forthcoming adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic sci-fi novel has added Pitch‘s Kylie Bunbury, The Originals‘ Joseph Morgan and Killjoys‘ Hannah John-Kamen in series-regular roles, Deadline reports.

Also newly cast are Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve) and Sen Mitsuji (Origin). They join previously announced stars Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones).

Huxley’s novel, first published in 1932 and read by you as a teenager, is set in a futuristic utopian society “that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself,” according to the official logline. Findlay’s Lenina and Lloyd’s Bernard Marx are New London citizens who “have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex.” Together, they set off on a vacation to the Savage Lands, “where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion.” They are ultimately rescued by Ehrenreich’s John the Savage, who “escapes with them back to New London” and “threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony.”

Bunbury will play Lenina’s best friend Frannie, a Beta Plus who has learned to embrace New London’s social order, while Morgan has been cast as CJack60, an Epsilon who works a series of physically demanding jobs and bears witness to a terrifying incident. John-Kamen will play self-indulgent artist Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson, while Sosanya and Mitsuji have been cast as Henry Foster and Mustapha Mond.

A premiere date for Brave New World has not yet been announced. Does any of the above casting pique your interest?