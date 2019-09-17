NBCUniversal Announces Name, Release Date, Revival-Heavy Launch Lineup of New Streaming Service

NBCUniversal continues to pull the curtain back on its soon-to-be-launched streaming service, announcing early Tuesday that the platform will be named Peacock and will bow in April 2020.

NBCU also confirmed that its streamer’s launch lineup will include exclusive streaming rights to reruns of The Office and Parks and Recreations, as well as a ton of fresh fare, including a reboot of Battlestar Galactica from from Mr. Robot and Homecoming auteur Sam Esmail. Streaming Services Guide: Prices, Content and More

Also in NBCU’s original series pipeline:

* A revival of Saved By the Bell starring original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez.

* The previously announced revival of Punky Brewster, with Soleil Moon Fry reprising her iconic ’80s character.

* A third season of the cancelled-at-NBC sitcom A.P. Bio.

* The second Psych movie (which was slated to bow on USA Network).

* The podcast-inspired limited series Dr. Death, starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.

* Brave New World, a new drama series based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley, starring Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore;

* The new Ed Helms-fronted comedy Rutherford Falls.

“The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!,” said Bonnie Hammer, Peacock’s Chairman. “Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless — from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office.”

Still TBD: Peacock’s pricing at launch.