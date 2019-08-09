TVLine Items: Jamie Dornan Is Death, SNL Vet Gets Shameless and More

Jamie Dornan‘s next role is killer: The Once Upon a Time alum will headline the limited series Dr. Death, based on the 2018 Wondery podcast, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project — which is being shopped by Universal Content Productions to networks and streaming platforms — tells the true story of Dallas neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan). The doc’s patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater will co-star as two fellow surgeons who set out to stop Dr. Duntsch.

Since wrapping up his run on Once Upon a Time, Dornan has starred in the British-Irish crime drama The Fall and, of course, the Fifty Shades movie franchise.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Saturday Night Live alumna Rachel Dratch will recur during Season 10 of Shameless as Ian’s corrupt parole officer, per Deadline. Additionally, Anthony Alabi (Family Reunion, Raven’s Home) will recur as a role model for Liam as the youngest Gallagher explores his racial identity.

* Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project, One Tree Hill) and Charles Michael Davis (Younger, The Originals) will play Lea Michele’s love interests in the ABC holiday movie Same Time, Next Christmas, Deadline reports.

* Netflix’s police interrogation drama Criminal, starring David Tennant and Hayley Atwell, will debut Friday, Sept. 20.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?